Laffer Investments Trimmed By $11.13 Million Its Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Stake; Argi Investment Services Has Cut Aes Com (AES) Position By $1.97 Million

Laffer Investments decreased Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) stake by 3.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laffer Investments sold 556 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Laffer Investments holds 16,856 shares with $337.29 million value, down from 17,412 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc De now has $45.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 2.44M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 14/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – CO’S STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATING TO A REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – CONFIRMS DISCUSSIONS HAVE COMMENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – Canada cabinet to discuss troubled Kinder Morgan pipeline; 15/04/2018 – CBC Daybreak North: Breaking: John Horgan says after meeting with Rachel Notley and Justin Trudeau, the disagreement over the; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q ADJ DCF/SHR C$0.21

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Aes Corp Com (AES) stake by 65.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 109,464 shares as Aes Corp Com (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 57,227 shares with $1.04 million value, down from 166,691 last quarter. Aes Corp Com now has $9.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $15.27. About 530,330 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises The AES Corp. Rating To ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 03/04/2018 – AES Announces Commitment to Adopt Recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – AES PLEASED S&P RAISED RATING ON ACCELERATED DEBT REDUCTION; 25/05/2018 – Ceramic Fiber (RCF and AES Wool) Market – Global Forecast to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – MADRIGAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – MGL-3196 WAS WELL-TOLERATED WITH MOSTLY MILD AND A FEW MODERATE AES; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 08/05/2018 – AES ALTO MAIPO INVESTMENT EXPOSURE INCREASED BY $270M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors reported 0.03% stake. Aull Monroe Management owns 59,126 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. 989,645 were accumulated by Raymond James Svcs Advsr. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma holds 2.62M shares. Cullinan Associate stated it has 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 33,800 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Avenir Corporation has 779,761 shares. 20,353 were accumulated by Argent Tru. Gradient Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 709 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Stevens Management LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 0.05% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 10,282 shares. M&R Management invested in 2,304 shares. Washington Trust State Bank owns 211,422 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 4.18M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kinder Morgan has $2200 highest and $20 lowest target. $21’s average target is 2.89% above currents $20.41 stock price. Kinder Morgan had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 1. The stock of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinder Morgan Portfolio: Final Performance – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kinder Morgan Continues to Fuel Its Dividend Growth Engine – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan Trades Nowhere Close To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $494.50 million for 23.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Laffer Investments increased Stanley Black & Decker stake by 768 shares to 32,422 valued at $3.18 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Interdigital Inc stake by 43 shares and now owns 1,745 shares. Nxp Semiconductors was raised too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity. Shares for $41.58 million were bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W on Thursday, May 9.

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Evaluating The AES Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AES) Investments In Its Business – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The AES Corporation (AES) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AES on Track to Attain Investment Grade Credit Ratings in 2020 and Reaffirms Outlook Through 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: General Electric, Symantec And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.