Laffer Investments Trimmed Amgen (AMGN) Stake; Chemed (CHE) Sentiment Is 1.11

Chemed Corp (CHE) investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio is neither positive nor negative, as only 145 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 131 cut down and sold their stakes in Chemed Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 13.50 million shares, down from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Chemed Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 24 Reduced: 107 Increased: 92 New Position: 53.

Laffer Investments decreased Amgen Inc (AMGN) stake by 0.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laffer Investments sold 90 shares as Amgen Inc (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Laffer Investments holds 23,725 shares with $4.51 billion value, down from 23,815 last quarter. Amgen Inc now has $122.69B valuation. The stock increased 2.64% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $204.58. About 1.57 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.85 billion. It operates through two divisions, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It has a 35.57 P/E ratio. The firm offers its services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Riverbridge Partners Llc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation for 433,539 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 253,071 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 2.52% invested in the company for 113,995 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 1.53% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 90,677 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $206,430 activity.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 EPS, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.43M for 33.30 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.89% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $430.27. About 38,826 shares traded. Chemed Corporation (CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q EPS $2.66; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 19/04/2018 – Roto-Rooter Owner Chemed Beats Expectations in Latest Quarter; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT

Laffer Investments increased Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited stake by 1,539 shares to 15,798 valued at $566.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Interdigital Inc stake by 43 shares and now owns 1,745 shares. Stanley Black & Decker was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Amgen Inc has $234 highest and $20200 lowest target. $215.89’s average target is 5.53% above currents $204.58 stock price. Amgen Inc had 13 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets initiated it with “Buy” rating and $228 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 15. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, February 25. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold”. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $208 target in Monday, March 11 report.