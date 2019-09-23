Laffer Investments Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) Lifted by $15.36 Million as Share Value Rose; As Stoneridge (SRI) Market Valuation Rose, Pembroke Management LTD Has Boosted Stake

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 75 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 2,012 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $412.18M, up from 1,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $225.31. About 511,920 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 21/05/2018 – CORRECTED-NEXTERA ENERGY – DEAL VALUED AT ABOUT $6.475 BLN (CORRECTS; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY TO FUND $5.1B GULF POWER, FL. CITY BUY WITH DEBT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO SELL GULF POWER COMPANY, FLORIDA CITY GAS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Stoneridge Inc (SRI) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 69,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.02% . The institutional investor held 895,050 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.24 million, up from 825,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Stoneridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 42,363 shares traded. Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has declined 2.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SRI News: 15/03/2018 – Stoneridge Receives Partnership Supplier Award 2017 from Daimler AG; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q EPS 46c; 23/05/2018 – Stoneridge Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 EPS $2.05-EPS $2.20; 06/03/2018 – Stoneridge Announces Expansion of MirrorEye® CMS Fleet Evaluations; 06/03/2018 Stoneridge Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge Sees 2018 Sales $870M-$890M; 13/03/2018 – Stoneridge at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stoneridge Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRI); 02/05/2018 – Stoneridge 1Q Adj EPS 50c

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $947.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lci Industries by 4,115 shares to 182,112 shares, valued at $16.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP) by 52,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,125 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SRI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 27.95 million shares or 6.28% more from 26.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Td Asset holds 0% or 19,900 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has 100,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rk Cap Limited holds 150,000 shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) holds 5,482 shares. Teton Advisors Inc accumulated 0.63% or 204,498 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). 166,754 were reported by Ameriprise Inc. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 1.38% or 274,076 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 18,072 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.06% or 257,500 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 36 shares. Int Gp holds 17,632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 1.61 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,365 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 412 raised stakes. 346.38 million shares or 0.39% more from 345.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Griffin Asset Management holds 91,035 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 3,752 shares or 0.22% of the stock. De Burlo Group Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,200 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fosun has 0.03% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,370 shares. Zacks Invest stated it has 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Homrich Berg has invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Paloma Prtnrs Communication reported 1,233 shares. Pacific Global Inv has 3,806 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Horizon Invest Services Llc has invested 0.9% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Private Advisor Ltd Com invested in 0.16% or 43,412 shares. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability invested in 8,343 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Eaton Vance accumulated 0.87% or 1.95 million shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.39% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares 0 (SLQD) by 65 shares to 7,641 shares, valued at $389.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate (AREEP) by 9,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,540 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Int Corp.