Laffer Investments Stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Has Lifted as Stock Price Declined; Sirios Capital Management LP Lifted Analog Devices (ADI) Position by $9.12 Million

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 86,826 shares as the company's stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 305,245 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 218,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $115.08. About 1.74M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 391 shares as the company's stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 6,887 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.06 million, up from 6,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $85.56. About 1.99 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Virginia-based Rdl Inc has invested 0.88% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Peoples Fincl Svcs reported 175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Torray Llc owns 24,676 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Matarin Cap Management stated it has 40,986 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Kempen Cap Nv holds 2.14% or 279,645 shares. Blair William & Communications Il has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Albion Fincl Gp Ut holds 0.03% or 2,600 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.22% or 488,291 shares. Ativo Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.39% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cna Financial stated it has 1.68% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Cincinnati Indemnity Communication has 4.62% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 16,134 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lazard Asset Management Ltd owns 40 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nustar Logistics Lp (NYSE:NSS) by 205 shares to 11,501 shares, valued at $289.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Iboxx High Yield Corp Bond Etf (HYG) by 51 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,537 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by Patel Bhavesh V..

