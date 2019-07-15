Laffer Investments Stake in Dominion Res Va (D) Has Lifted by $6.06 Million; Intersect Ent (XENT) Holding Held by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 79 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.92M, up from 4,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.5. About 3.01 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (XENT) by 56.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 80,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,505 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 141,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intersect Ent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.4. About 336,963 shares traded. Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) has declined 33.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XENT News: 23/05/2018 – Automotive HVAC Market to Propel Growth Based on Initiatives Taken by Government to Revive Auto Industry Till 2022 l Million Insights; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 26/03/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Discontinues Phase 2b PROPEL Trial of PTG-100 for the Treatment of Ulcerative Colitis following Interi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Intersect ENT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XENT); 13/04/2018 – Major oil agency is unconvinced that Syria tensions will propel prices higher; 13/04/2018 – Games-Fans help buzz, propel ‘straya to top of medal table; 22/03/2018 – Positive Displacement Pumps Market – Developments in Water and Wastewater Industry to Propel Growth – Technavio; 31/03/2018 – Global Syngas Market – Flexibility in Feedstock to Propel Growthl Technavio; 11/05/2018 – Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market – Upcoming Developments in Bio-based Products to Propel Growth | Technavio; 15/05/2018 – Strong wage gains propel Central Europe’s economies forward

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A & Associates owns 5,302 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm accumulated 3,779 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 8,711 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Cibc World holds 3,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3,178 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Llc accumulated 7,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lpl Financial Lc holds 0.08% or 438,458 shares. Dupont owns 29,903 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 16,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Conning invested in 45,373 shares. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 907,358 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv has 111 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Advisory Limited Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 24,657 shares. 29,680 are owned by Orleans Mngmt Corp La. Novare Mngmt Limited Company holds 3,729 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of stock was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp by 55 shares to 1,861 shares, valued at $1.88B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Msci Norway Etf (NORW) by 1,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,127 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 46,015 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $79.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

