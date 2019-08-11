Laffer Investments Stake in Bce (BCE) Lowered by $3.37 Million; Synchronyfinanci (SYF) Shareholder Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lowered Position

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Synchronyfinanci (SYF) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 153,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 175,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Synchronyfinanci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 3.63 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 76 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 14,539 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $645.39 million, down from 14,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 409,828 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Stocks to Own Through a Market Meltdown – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BCE Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.ca published: “1 Stock to Build Your Retirement Plan Around – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Retirees: 2 Low-Stress Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% for Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Battle of the High-Yield Telecoms: BCE (TSX:BCE) vs. Telus (TSX:T) â€¦ Which Should You Buy? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited by 1,539 shares to 15,798 shares, valued at $566.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc by 43 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5,260 shares to 61,942 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,621 shares, and has risen its stake in Parametricte (NASDAQ:PTC).