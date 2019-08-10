Laffer Investments Position in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Has Lifted by $15.54 Million as Stock Value Declined; Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holder Partner Fund Management LP Has Lowered Holding as Share Value Declined

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 264 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,489 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.13 million, up from 11,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $48.78. About 3.03M shares traded or 25.18% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 12/03/2018 – Canada’s PM bids to reassure aluminum workers about U.S. tariffs; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS ASIC’S MOZAMBIQUE CHARGES `WHOLLY UNWARRANTED’; 09/03/2018 – Mining Weekly: Rio Tinto’s last two coal mines set to attract bids over $2.5bn; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO STARTS BOND PURCHASE AND REDEMPTION PLAN; 20/03/2018 – GLENCORE PLC GLEN.L – TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 71.2% INTEREST IN VALERIA COAL RESOURCE IN CENTRAL QUEENSLAND; 22/03/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO AGREES SALE OF WINCHESTER SOUTH TO WHITEHAVEN,WHC-RIO.AX; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ANTICIPATES THAT AUSTRALIAN INCOME TAX WILL BE PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEDS WHICH ARE IN EXCESS OF COST BASE OF ASSETS AT COMPLETION; 24/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO predicts ‘common sense would prevail’ amid escalating trade tensions; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to sell Hail Creek and Valeria to Glencore for $1.7 bln

Partner Fund Management Lp decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Fund Management Lp sold 1.97 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 215,821 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.58M, down from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Fund Management Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $100.83. About 136,810 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING

Partner Fund Management Lp, which manages about $4.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 918,150 shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $56.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belden Inc by 41 shares to 2,971 shares, valued at $215.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.