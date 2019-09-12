Laffer Investments Position in Nustar Logistics LP (NSS) Decreased by $2.33 Million; Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) Shareholder Todd Asset Management Upped Its Position by $7.50 Million as Stock Declined

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Nustar Logistics Lp (NSS) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 93 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 11,408 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $285.66M, down from 11,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Nustar Logistics Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 7,824 shares traded. NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Todd Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp. (COR) by 79.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc bought 65,256 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 147,053 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.94 million, up from 81,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.67. About 70,481 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B

Investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSS shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 93,838 shares or 1.45% more from 92,496 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.25% in NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS). Laffer Invests has invested 0% in NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS).