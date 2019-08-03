Laffer Investments Maintains Holding in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO); As Macy’s (M) Stock Value Declined, Holder Alps Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 264 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,489 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.13M, up from 11,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 3.17M shares traded or 32.81% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto in talks on Grasberg rights sale; 24/03/2018 – Trade tensions have risen significantly between the U.S. and China, but common sense will ultimately prevail between the two countries, according to the chief of major mining company Rio Tinto; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Reduce Debt With $2.25 Bln Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan; 10/04/2018 – RIO TINTO GETS ALUMINIUM STEWARDSHIP INITIATIVE CERTIFICATION; 30/04/2018 – Voya Multi-Manager Intl Equity Adds Rio Tinto, Exits RELX; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Estimates US$800M in Australian Income Tax Payable on Coal Mine Sales; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto: to Start Tests on 15 Autonomous Trucks at West Angelas This Month; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LAUNCHES BOND PLAN FOR UP TO $2.25B EQUIVALENT; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 31.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 410,689 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.71M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.21M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 6.90 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 13/03/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $31 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 23/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MACY’S, AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 28/03/2018 – Shine Bright At Prom With Fashion From Macy’s; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N SAYS CFO KAREN HOGUET TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Macy’s Jeff Gennette Keeps Laser Focus on Customer; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of DBUBS 2011-LC1; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales on Owned Plus Licensed Basis Up 1%-2%

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 1,460 shares to 43,960 shares, valued at $2.33B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,017 shares, and cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong.