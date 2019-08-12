Laffer Investments Lowered By $5.15 Million Its Nustar Logistics LP (NSS) Holding; Helmerich & Payne (HP) Sentiment Is 1.42

Laffer Investments decreased Nustar Logistics Lp (NSS) stake by 1.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laffer Investments sold 205 shares as Nustar Logistics Lp (NSS)’s stock 0.00%. The Laffer Investments holds 11,501 shares with $289.14M value, down from 11,706 last quarter. Nustar Logistics Lp now has $2.02B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 23,532 shares traded. NuStar Logistics, L.P. SB NT FX/FL 43 (NYSE:NSS) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 213 funds increased or opened new positions, while 150 cut down and sold their positions in Helmerich & Payne Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 96.36 million shares, down from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Helmerich & Payne Inc in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 119 Increased: 152 New Position: 61.

Laffer Investments increased Interdigital Inc stake by 43 shares to 1,745 valued at $1.84B in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited stake by 1,539 shares and now owns 15,798 shares. Stanley Black & Decker was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold NSS shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 92,496 shares or 46.88% less from 174,138 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laffer reported 11,501 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oxbow Ltd Co holds 80,295 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na accumulated 700 shares.

The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.33. About 1.67M shares traded or 19.51% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) has declined 21.13% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 22/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement

Oppenheimer & Close Llc holds 5.43% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for 81,477 shares. Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 118,030 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has 2.69% invested in the company for 20,868 shares. The Texas-based Goodman Financial Corp has invested 2.68% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 201,137 shares.

Analysts await Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 78.95% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.19 per share. HP’s profit will be $37.21M for 30.39 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Helmerich & Payne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.