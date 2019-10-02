Laffer Investments Lifted Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) as Market Valuation Declined; Clean Yield Group Increases Position in Highwoods Pptys Com (HIW)

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 1.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 129 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 8,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $586.27 million, up from 7,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $72.13. About 8.05 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Evidence of the Benefit That Imfinzi Can Offer Lung Cancer Patients; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 24/04/2018 – Shire says willing to recommend Takeda’s $64 bln offer to shareholders; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com (HIW) by 216.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 73,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 106,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 33,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $43.93. About 409,507 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $16.22 million activity. Shares for $498,057 were bought by Donoghoe Nicholas on Thursday, August 29. $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $1.76 million was bought by Schumacher Laura J. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $2.02M was made by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29. 15,552 shares were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, worth $1.00 million on Friday, August 16. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Mngmt accumulated 3,296 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Art Advsrs Lc has invested 0.14% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 143,887 are owned by Congress Asset Ma. 30,378 are owned by Hayek Kallen Mgmt. First Business Serv accumulated 7,487 shares. Duncker Streett And Com Inc has 0.97% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 59,231 shares. Beacon Fin Grp Inc accumulated 10,015 shares. America First Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mackay Shields Ltd Com reported 0.35% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Heritage Invsts Corp owns 89,489 shares. The Florida-based Sabal has invested 0.08% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oak Ridge Invs Lc invested in 0.06% or 11,306 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj reported 25,975 shares. 5,230 were reported by First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson. Burns J W New York owns 22,637 shares.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Reasons Why 1 Top Analyst Thinks AbbVie Could Soar Nearly 20% – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Idera Pharma (IDRA) Announces Immuno-Oncology Clinical Research Collaboration with AbbVie (ABBV) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: The 6.5% Yield Window Won’t Stay Open Much Longer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc by 37 shares to 3,214 shares, valued at $277.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 1,093 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,183 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Resources.

More notable recent Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Men’s Wearhouse in Tampa demolished for Midtown (Video) – Tampa Bay – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Highwoods to Release 2019 Third Quarter Results Tuesday, October 22nd – GlobeNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Highwoods signs long-term lease renewal in Tampa – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Highwoods Properties Announces CEO Succession Plan NYSE:HIW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold HIW shares while 79 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 94.74 million shares or 0.14% more from 94.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Limited invested in 0% or 19,600 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs reported 30,169 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al has invested 0.05% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 407,098 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 191 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.18 million were reported by Ameriprise. 199,567 are owned by Asset Mngmt One. Magnetar Lc accumulated 0.01% or 7,231 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0.03% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 3.47 million shares. Texas-based Smith Asset Management Grp Inc LP has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Principal Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 475,388 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Com has 64 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.09% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 139,460 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 0.02% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 189,900 shares stake.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $276.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Columbia Ppty Tr Inc Com New (NYSE:CXP) by 146,268 shares to 84,330 shares, valued at $1.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co Com (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,880 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC).