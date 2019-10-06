Laffer Investments Increases Position in Smucker J M Co (SJM); As Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stock Value Declined, Mcclain Value Management Has Increased Position by $769,164

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 34,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 195,040 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 160,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.95. About 1.09M shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 29/03/2018 – PATTERSON COMPANIES SAYS ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 29, 2018 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 12/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Patterson Announces Dental Leadership Transition; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Andrea Frohning Chief Human Resources Officer; 29/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of May 29th Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO); 03/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 269 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% . The institutional investor held 6,327 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $728.81 million, up from 6,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $107.68. About 522,826 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 04/04/2018 – J.M. SMUCKER TO BUY AINSWORTH PET NUTRITION IN $1.7B DEAL; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: FDA Informed Company of Three Illness Reports; 06/03/2018 – J M SMUCKER – MUTUALLY DETERMINED WITH CONAGRA IT IS “NOT IN BEST INTEREST” TO EXPEND MORE TIME & RESOURCES TO CHALLENGE FTC’S ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLAINT; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker Pays Up For Nutrish Pet-food Brand, May Sell Pillsbury Division — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 07/03/2018 – SMUCKER’S BAKING BUSINESS MAY FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Move Reflects Execution of Company’s Strategic Roadmap, Including Prioritization of Key Growth Categories; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids, sources say [20:08 BST29 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 129,965 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,163 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 161,028 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 352,594 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 31,381 shares. Savant Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). 21,839 were reported by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.94M shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 613,702 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 10.02 million shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 15,430 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 496,902 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 91,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (AREEP) by 9,290 shares to 39,540 shares, valued at $1.50 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,286 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).