Laffer Investments Increased Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $16.60 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Robecosam Ag Has Upped by $1.57 Million Its Stake

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 289 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 11,100 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637.47M, up from 10,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 8.89 million shares traded or 19.18% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 13,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 219,424 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.88M, up from 206,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75 million shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT/DELL ENTER TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WITH U.S. INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY FOR MICROSOFT CLOUD SERVICES FOR GOVERNMENT; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.40M were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 19,718 shares. 919,845 were accumulated by Raymond James Financial Service. Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 3,788 shares. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 23,004 shares. Moors And Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 39,950 were reported by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Winch Advisory Service Ltd Company has invested 0.13% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 161,539 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Ltd. Raymond James Associates invested in 3.72M shares or 0.32% of the stock. Moreover, Charter Tru has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,195 shares. Verus Fin invested in 1.65% or 81,437 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 24.40M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Oakbrook Ltd Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 111,236 shares. Strategic Serv Inc invested in 0.1% or 12,708 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Resources by 1,205 shares to 81,374 shares, valued at $4.07 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate (AREEP) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,830 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp.

