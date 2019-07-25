Laffer Investments Holding in Paychex (PAYX) Has Trimmed by $869.12 Million as Market Value Rose; Joel Isaacson & Company Increases Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL)

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 8.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 6,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,854 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 76,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $189.53. About 702,775 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 10,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 billion, down from 46,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 1.32 million shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian accumulated 186,526 shares. National Pension Ser reported 0.17% stake. Parkside Natl Bank reported 979 shares. Kwmg accumulated 59 shares. Joho Cap Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 16,462 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% or 4,286 shares. Fil Ltd holds 228,346 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Artemis Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 113,323 shares. Two Sigma Limited Co has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 2.82M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 2,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ing Groep Nv invested in 2,807 shares.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 5,770 shares to 4,031 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 28,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,184 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 29,366 shares. Shares for $66.44 million were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. 38,080 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $5.84M on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, February 6 O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 27,207 shares. The insider Freda Fabrizio sold $14.96M. Polcer Gregory sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04 million.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $6.01 million activity. DOODY JOSEPH had sold 11,489 shares worth $860,986 on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $3.62M were sold by MUCCI MARTIN on Monday, February 4.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 264 shares to 11,489 shares, valued at $676.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Capital owns 10,209 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.4% or 57,298 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank accumulated 214,301 shares. Barnett & Co Inc has 730 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Com Pa invested in 0.04% or 5,402 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Fincl Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Texas Natl Bank Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 4,429 shares. Virginia-based Alexandria Capital Limited Company has invested 0.21% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Meyer Handelman owns 4,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4,662 were accumulated by Woodstock Corporation. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.36 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 589,271 are owned by Welch Forbes Lc. Mcf Advisors Lc accumulated 43 shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 0.04% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 1.23 million shares. Salem Invest Counselors stated it has 1,285 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.