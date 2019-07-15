Laffer Investments Holding in Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Lowered by $11.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Heico New (HEI) Holder Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has Lowered Its Stake by $15.22 Million

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 161,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,498 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.20M, down from 406,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 655,743 shares traded or 14.43% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR FOLLOWING PURCHASE; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337.29M, down from 17,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.30 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 09/03/2018 – TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE IS IN NATIONAL INTEREST; 23/03/2018 – Times Colonist: BREAKING: Green Party leader and Saanich Gulf Islands MP Elizabeth May has been arrested at the #KinderMorgan; 16/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Inc expected to post earnings of 21 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN GOVT SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN AUG 2018; 19/04/2018 – LONDON – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS HAS ASKED FINANCE MINISTER TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH KINDER MORGAN ON PIPELINE; 09/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Stellar Management Lc has invested 0.42% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 12,356 are held by North Point Portfolio Managers Oh. Swiss National Bank stated it has 0.15% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Welch Gru Limited Liability holds 43,513 shares. Gideon Advsr has 0.14% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Guyasuta holds 0.03% or 12,000 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd accumulated 21,918 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Capital Research Global holds 0.03% or 4.26 million shares in its portfolio. Cap Invest Advsr Ltd has invested 0.11% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Advisor Prns Limited Liability accumulated 31,690 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management Limited holds 0.04% or 129,436 shares. Estabrook Cap reported 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Principal Group Inc Inc holds 0.07% or 3.64 million shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 76,168 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66 million for 23.14 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 391 shares to 6,887 shares, valued at $579.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya by 49 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 88,753 shares to 247,232 shares, valued at $22.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 233,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,100 shares, and has risen its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $413,312 activity. SCHRIESHEIM ALAN had bought 1,445 shares worth $115,012.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Bessemer holds 0% or 8,652 shares in its portfolio. 5,328 were accumulated by Cambridge Research Advsrs. Hightower Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 6,771 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 0.03% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 3,242 shares. Regions Fin Corp holds 177 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 459,820 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 463,472 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,608 shares. Fmr Limited Liability stated it has 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Lord Abbett Limited Liability invested in 0.22% or 681,741 shares. First Republic Inv Inc holds 2,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fort LP accumulated 6,713 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited has invested 0.23% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). D E Shaw And Commerce holds 92,047 shares.