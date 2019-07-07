Laffer Investments Holding in Dominion Res Va (D) Has Boosted by $6.06 Million as Valuation Rose; Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Boosted Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $490,939

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 84.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 9,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,230 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 10,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.34 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 79 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.92 million, up from 4,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.54 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amg Capital Trust Ii (AATRL) by 700 shares to 28,750 shares, valued at $1.45 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,526 shares, and cut its stake in Sempra Energy.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.60 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications Inc accumulated 32,693 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Patten And Patten Tn owns 17,632 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Co owns 0.14% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,190 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur invested in 0.09% or 8,035 shares. Tokio Marine Asset has 0.51% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 14,334 shares stake. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated owns 1,100 shares. Lvw Advsrs Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,623 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 1.47M shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 10,084 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 6,164 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Lc reported 13,646 shares. Covington Advsrs stated it has 1.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). City Company holds 0.55% or 25,623 shares.

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 24,046 shares to 66,618 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 10,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,044 shares, and cut its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation, Minnesota-based fund reported 19,450 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt accumulated 268 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 678,797 shares. 93,354 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Moreover, Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cap Advsrs Limited Llc holds 3,650 shares. Moreover, Clark Gp Inc has 0.61% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 477,975 shares. South Dakota Inv Council has 482,072 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 15,422 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Edgestream Prns LP stated it has 19,968 shares. Horizon Investment Ser Ltd Company holds 58,149 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na owns 1.53 million shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 9,930 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 70,717 shares. Torray Limited Liability Company invested 1.62% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).