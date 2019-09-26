Laffer Investments Holding in At&T (T) Trimmed by $1.54 Billion; Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holder Hollow Brook Wealth Management Has Increased Stake

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 35,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The institutional investor held 168,490 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58 million, up from 133,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $608.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 19,140 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 46,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 17,721 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593.83 million, down from 63,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 7.45 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 09/03/2018 – Ex-Officials Ask Judge to Review U.S. Moves in AT&T-Time Warner Suit; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 08/05/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Take Last Shots Over Time Warner as Judge Weighs Deal; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 3rd Update; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, VERIZON ARE SAID TO BE FOCUS OF MOBILE SWITCHING PROBE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T Is Still A Buy At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AT&T, Starbucks and Church & Dwight – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Is Challenged, But Will It Change Things – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T Revised Model Based On Elliott Management Plan: $59.41 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T CEO met with Elliott – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS) CEO David Butters on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Navigator Holdings Stock Rose 14% in February – Motley Fool” published on March 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 13, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.