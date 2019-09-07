Laffer Investments Has Upped Position in At&T (T) by $41.77 Million as Stock Rose; Amgen (AMGN) Holder Tnb Financial Boosted Its Holding by $341,712

Laffer Investments increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 1,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 63,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 billion, up from 62,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$18.1 BLN; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T

Tnb Financial increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial bought 1,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,847 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 22,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds Lilly, Exits Amgen; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corp reported 34,567 shares. Moon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 18,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Saturna Capital, a Washington-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Arvest National Bank & Trust Trust Division owns 34,062 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.33% or 86,166 shares in its portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs invested 0.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Essex Investment Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,052 shares. At Bancorp invested in 0.28% or 73,382 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Concorde Asset Management Ltd Com reported 0.54% stake. Huntington State Bank reported 0.64% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Raymond James And Assocs has 0.57% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hugh Johnson Ltd Llc reported 121,342 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.19% or 996,359 shares in its portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.28% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,825 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Investment Grade (LQD) by 55 shares to 1,420 shares, valued at $169.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hercules Capital Inc by 57 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,182 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

