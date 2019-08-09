Laffer Investments Has Upped Altria Group (MO) Position By $16.60 Million; Marrone Bio Innovations Has 2.08 Sentiment

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (MBII) investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 27 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 13 sold and decreased equity positions in Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 46.46 million shares, down from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Marrone Bio Innovations Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 12 Increased: 14 New Position: 13.

Laffer Investments increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 2.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laffer Investments acquired 289 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Laffer Investments holds 11,100 shares with $637.47M value, up from 10,811 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $87.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 5.70 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03

Laffer Investments decreased Ishares 1 (CSJ) stake by 302 shares to 6,470 valued at $341.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Red Hat Inc stake by 58 shares and now owns 1,534 shares. South Jersey Industries was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, August 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity. Sakkab Nabil Y bought $52,033 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc has 0.12% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 5,691 shares. Connors Investor Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,099 shares. Lafayette Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 8,957 shares. 4,534 were accumulated by Welch Grp Ltd Llc. Smith Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,763 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 5,540 were accumulated by U S Invsts Incorporated. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 0.14% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Telos Cap Management has 0.08% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 1.44M were reported by Citigroup Inc. Hartford Investment Mgmt has invested 0.38% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Birinyi Assoc has invested 0.44% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 64,253 shares. Bb&T stated it has 246,886 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 19,803 shares.

Icm Asset Management Inc Wa holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. for 258,900 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc owns 24.71 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fairpointe Capital Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 191,000 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. American International Group Inc, a New York-based fund reported 34,788 shares.

The stock decreased 7.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 245,281 shares traded or 87.39% up from the average. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (MBII) has declined 30.73% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MBII News: 10/05/2018 – MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS INC MBII.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 16/04/2018 – Marrone Bio Hires Marcum LLP as Principal Independent Accounting Firm; 25/04/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations and Lidorr Chemicals Ltd. Sign Distribution Agreement in Israel; 10/05/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 17/04/2018 – MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING PRIMARILY FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 25/04/2018 – MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS – CO, LIDORR CHEMICALS ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP TO DISTRIBUTE BIOPESTICIDES FOR SUSTAINABLE FARMING IN ISRAEL; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their lnsect Control Collaboration; 16/04/2018 – Regalia® CG Biofungicide Cleared for Use on Cannabis by the Colorado, Oregon, Washington and Nevada Departments of; 08/05/2018 – Evogene and Marrone Bio Innovations Announce Phase Advancement in their Insect Control Collaboration; 24/05/2018 – Marrone Bio Innovations Expands Sales Team and Establishes New Sales Territory

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. provides bio pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $150.39 million. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include Regalia, a plant extract fungicidal biopesticide for plant disease control and plant health; and Grandevo, a bioinsecticide for insect and mite control to the growers of specialty crops, such as grapes, citrus, tomatoes, vegetables, nuts, leafy greens, and ornamental plants.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.35 million activity.