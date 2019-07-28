Laffer Investments Has Trimmed Stake in Valero Energy (VLO) by $77.19 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Banc Of California (BANC) Market Valuation Declined, Mendon Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake by $2.41 Million

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 910 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,160 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98B, down from 36,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84.31. About 2.71 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 14/05/2018 – Pegasus Announces Sale of Pure Biofuels Del Peru to Valero; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 06/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 279931 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Presenting at Redburn Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 41.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 626,306 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, up from 441,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 483,452 shares traded or 47.98% up from the average. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 25.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 19/04/2018 – Los Angeles Football Club Selects Appetize To lnnovate Food And Beverage Sales At Brand New Banc Of California Stadium; 16/05/2018 – Banc of California Stadium Entertainment Division Announced; Adam Friedman Appointed President; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California 1Q EPS 6c; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 20/03/2018 – Banc of California Announces Comml and Private Banking Expansion in San Diego; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Banc of California; 27/04/2018 – Banc of California: Believe Loan Involved Isolated Event of External Fraud; 13/04/2018 – 2 Undisclosed $BANC Money laundering issues? Docs suggest they retained AML remediation expert Dominion Advisory to communicate with investigators; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Announces Hiring of Jim Hazboun as Chief Human Resources Officer

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 50,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $5.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AMTD) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold BANC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 49.02 million shares or 4.53% less from 51.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 199 shares. Us Bank De holds 4,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 120,898 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Comml Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 118,937 shares. Moreover, Pinnacle Holding Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 2.91M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust owns 8,813 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 73,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 27,401 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) or 21,050 shares. Pdt Partners Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 53,534 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 85,770 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & owns 45,014 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). First Utd Natl Bank accumulated 0.28% or 5,415 shares. 176,318 are owned by Bessemer Gp Incorporated. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn stated it has 500 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Inc reported 0.48% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 0.12% stake. 24,415 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Wilsey Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 6.72% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Thornburg Management Inc owns 1.86 million shares. Strategic Global Ltd Llc invested in 33,894 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Willis Inv Counsel has 0.18% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 82,454 shares. Tower Ltd (Trc) holds 0.06% or 10,745 shares in its portfolio. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 215 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0.14% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 209,285 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited by 1,539 shares to 15,798 shares, valued at $566.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker.

