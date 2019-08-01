Laffer Investments Has Raised Stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO); Cim Investment Mangement Trimmed Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake by $382,627

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 264 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 11,489 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676.13M, up from 11,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.08% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 2.04M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto 1Q Pilbara Iron-ore Output 83.1M Tons, Up 8% On-year; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q MINED COPPER OUTPUT 139.3K TONS; EST. 143K; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON SALE PROCEEEDS IS IN ORDER OF $300 MLN; 11/03/2018 – ADARO ENERGY IS SAID TO PLAN BID FOR RIO TINTO COAL OPS: AFR; 15/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Ann Godbehere to be Proposed as Director of Shell; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Get $150M Upon Completion, $50M in 12 Months; 13/03/2018 – Rio Tinto’s Mongolian mining woes deepen; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Chairman: Miners Face Cost Inflation, Geopolitical Uncertainty; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE

Cim Investment Mangement Inc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc sold 8,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 8,131 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 16,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $44.79. About 10.27 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 05/04/2018 – Mike Bristol Joins Symphony RetailAI as Vice President Personalized Marketing; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/19/2018, 9:00 PM; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 12/03/2018 – The Cherry Orchard, Bristol Old Vic – a thoroughly Russian production; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – EXPANDS ILLUMINA’S ONCOLOGY OFFERINGS FOR NEXTSEQ 550DX; 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/16/2018, 7:00 PM; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Should Bristol-Myers panic over Incyte’s skin cancer failure?

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corporation accumulated 49,974 shares. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 4,443 shares. Jaffetilchin Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,264 shares. First Mercantile Com stated it has 15,435 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De owns 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12.59M shares. Sfe Investment Counsel accumulated 0.78% or 36,440 shares. Gfs Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 6,030 shares. Moreover, Franklin Resources has 0.15% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5.85 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions has invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Amer National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Park Natl Corporation Oh holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 34,548 shares. Polaris Greystone Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 30,801 shares. Kamunting Street Mngmt LP has invested 3.45% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm holds 0.03% or 150,812 shares. Usca Ria holds 1.67% or 161,280 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $260.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,643 shares to 11,773 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.66 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

