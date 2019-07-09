Laffer Investments Has Lowered Kinder Morgan De (KMI) Stake by $11.13 Million; Sandhill Capital Partners Holds Holding in Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 7,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,775 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 166,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $141.69. About 260,089 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 7.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Be Double-Digit Accretive to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in Second Full Year; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 10/04/2018 – Variety: IFF Panama: Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante Prepares `La Llorona’; 20/04/2018 – International Flavors Volume Rises More Than Quadruple Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Transaction to Close in Six to Nine Months, Subject to Approval by Frutarom Shareholders, Regulatory Clearance and Other Closing Conditions; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – S&P PLACED INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc De (KMI) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 556 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,856 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337.29 million, down from 17,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.19. About 3.92 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SAYS EVENTS OF LAST 10 DAYS CONFIRMED VIEW THAT INVESTMENT MAY BE UNTENABLE – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Trans Mountain Losses Tied to ‘Politically-Motivated’ Delays; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA – ACTIONS BY BC HAVE CREATED GROWING “UNCERTAINTY” WITH RESPECT TO REGULATORY LANDSCAPE FACING TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED REPORTS VOTING RESULTS FROM 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: WILL ALWAYS TAKE INTO ACCOUNT ANY INTERNATIONAL TRADE AGREEMENTS TO ENSURE ANY AID WOULD BE LEGAL; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Pattern Energy – Motley Fool” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Kinder Morgan Stock Is Up More Than 35% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will Kinder Morgan Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kinder Morgan: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KMI Earnings Confirm The Stock Is Cheap – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $520.66M for 23.03 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent by 476 shares to 11,005 shares, valued at $280.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

