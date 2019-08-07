Laffer Investments Has Lowered Its Holding in Valero Energy (VLO) by $77.19 Million; Brant Point Investment Management Holding in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Upped by $1.54 Million as Stock Price Rose

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 910 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 35,160 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98B, down from 36,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 1.45 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 26/04/2018 – VALERO PLANS SECOND COKER AT PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 15/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery completes large hydrocracker restart; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT RINS EXPENSE TO BE BETWEEN $500 MLN AND $600 MLN THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY BLAST HAPPENED ON A UNIT: OFFICIAL

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 11,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 41,837 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $124.91. About 437,475 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE SAYS UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINDER AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED TERM B-8 LOAN MATURING ON FEB 15, 2024, OTHERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 27/05/2018 – Mediclinic CEO says not actively considering bid for Spire; bid speculation intensifies – report

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $15.75 million activity. 32,944 shares valued at $4.63 million were sold by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11. RUTHERFORD BILL B sold 37,500 shares worth $5.24M. 8,368 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $1.17M were sold by Torres Kathryn A..

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 58,900 shares to 40,096 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Co Il accumulated 0% or 2,845 shares. Renaissance Gru Ltd Liability holds 204,343 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Redwood Investments Limited Liability Company reported 0.47% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Peak Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.28% or 6,410 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 60 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 361,100 shares or 0.12% of the stock. 1St Source Bancshares holds 0.08% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 7,273 shares. Condor Mngmt holds 16,497 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 70 shares. Parametric Portfolio Llc reported 1.50M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 249,017 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 5,356 shares. Shell Asset Company reported 41,432 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 1.07 million shares. American Grp Inc reported 113,369 shares.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $817.89 million for 10.37 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual earnings per share reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Lc accumulated 0.03% or 11,423 shares. Coastline Communication accumulated 43,825 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Tradewinds Mgmt stated it has 234 shares. Amer Bank & Trust reported 34,749 shares. Eqis Capital reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Luminus Management Ltd Liability holds 0.34% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 187,544 shares. 8,038 are owned by Bbva Compass Bank Incorporated. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.08% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Prudential Fincl has 1.41 million shares. Mirae Asset Investments Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 50,056 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 1.78M shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 708 shares. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 5,718 shares. Homrich Berg reported 14,832 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 75,738 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (NYSE:D) by 79 shares to 4,969 shares, valued at $380.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited by 1,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya.