Laffer Investments Has Increased Its Dominion Res Va (D) Position by $6.06 Million; Aar Com (AIR) Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Increased Its Stake by $2.62 Million as Stock Rose

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al increased its stake in Aar Corp Com (AIR) by 50.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al bought 81,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 243,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, up from 161,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Aar Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 209,326 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ AAR CORP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIR); 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP – AFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2019; 25/05/2018 – AAR CORP – DAVID P. STORCH WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL HIS RETIREMENT ON MAY 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 DILUTED SHR FROM CONT OPS IN THE RANGE OF $2.50 TO $2.80; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80; 24/05/2018 – CORRECT: AAR DID NOT REPORT 4Q RESULTS

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 79 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.92M, up from 4,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 5.33 million shares traded or 38.93% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy: Remain Confident in Atlantic Coast Pipeline Approvals, Project Will Move Forward as Scheduled; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc by 57 shares to 2,182 shares, valued at $2.17 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexandria Real Estate (AREEP) by 1,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,830 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company Pfd.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 6,550 shares were bought by BENNETT JAMES A, worth $499,994.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N Communication Inc holds 0.55% or 24,940 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory holds 0.11% or 40,826 shares in its portfolio. Homrich And Berg reported 3,556 shares. Chickasaw Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 33,094 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Luminus Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.88M shares or 3.09% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sandy Spring Commercial Bank invested in 24,000 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 235,677 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Albion Fincl Group Ut, a Utah-based fund reported 45,391 shares. 32,300 were accumulated by Capital Advsrs Incorporated Ok. Reaves W H & Company Inc has 3.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Principal Group has 1.13 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited owns 6,842 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 11,202 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 192 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 12,621 shares. The New York-based Hudson Bay Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Com accumulated 87,905 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 11,236 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 3,375 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock holds 5.65 million shares. Beach Point Capital Management Ltd Partnership has invested 4.53% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 8,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 159,791 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc stated it has 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, which manages about $13.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 43,244 shares to 309,258 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eversource Energy by 8,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,843 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC).

More notable recent AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Delta Air Lines July load factor rises, as traffic growth outpaces capacity – MarketWatch” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By AAR Corp.â€™s (NYSE:AIR) 8.7% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AAR Corp +6% on Q4 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Sealed Air Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.