Laffer Investments Has Cut Legg Mason (LM) Stake by $127.28 Million; Stock Value Rose; As America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) Stock Value Declined, Westwood Global Investments Boosted Stake

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 3,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 20,633 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789.83 million, down from 23,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.28. About 184,763 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. Portfolio Composition as of March 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Net $76.3M; 22/03/2018 – Royce International Premier Fund Wins a 2018 Thomson Reuters Lipper Fund Classification Award; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON – MONTH’S AUM INCLUDED NET LONG-TERM OUTFLOWS OF $2.7 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 203,058 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 18.37 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.43 million, up from 18.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 692,553 shares traded. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 27/03/2018 – Uruguay Mobile Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Companies Ancel, Claro, America Movil, Movistar and Telefonica are Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Ltd. Perpetual Conv Pfd (BGEPF) by 115 shares to 15,944 shares, valued at $1.59 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Realty Capital by 8 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.81 per share. LM’s profit will be $77.72 million for 10.08 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.