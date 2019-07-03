Laffer Investments Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Position; Shorts at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Lowered By 1.09%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) had a decrease of 1.09% in short interest. BCLI’s SI was 1.08M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.09% from 1.09M shares previously. With 86,400 avg volume, 13 days are for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s short sellers to cover BCLI’s short positions. The SI to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc’s float is 5.97%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 27,582 shares traded. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advis; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI)

Laffer Investments increased At&T Inc (T) stake by 2.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laffer Investments acquired 1,332 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 4.73%. The Laffer Investments holds 63,747 shares with $2.00B value, up from 62,415 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $251.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 19.48M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT

Among 2 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 14 by UBS. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, March 7.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company has market cap of $89.42 million. The firm holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons.