Laffer Investments Decreased Its J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake by $350,000; Market Valuation Rose

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 10,750 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $759,000, down from 15,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 167.35% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Anadarko Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APC); 18/05/2018 – SOCGEN TO GAUGE BANK APPETITE FOR THE FUNDRAISING THIS MONTH; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum Gears Up for $4.5 Billion in 2018 Capital Spending, an Industrial Info News Alert

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 59,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777.35 million, down from 66,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in J P Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 10.21 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $1.2 BILLION, DOWN FROM $1.3 BILLION IN THE PRIOR YEAR; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECTS FY2018 FIRMWIDE NET INTEREST INCOME TO BE $54 BLN – $55 BLN; 28/03/2018 – DOCUSIGN INC SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman trumps profit estimates as bond trading shines; 09/04/2018 – MAIL.RU GROUP LTD MAlLRq.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $27; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 14/05/2018 – D.R. Horton Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Extraction Oil Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $134.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 11,000 shares to 90,180 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 862 shares to 37,945 shares, valued at $680.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI) by 111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.16 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

