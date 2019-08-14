Laffer Investments Decreased Its Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Holding by $3.84 Million; Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Trimmed Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $343,016

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $398.08 million, down from 3,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 1.71M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 6,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 242,466 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.08M, down from 248,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $59.85. About 8.24 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 08/03/2018 – SnoreRx, the #1 Rated Anti Snoring Product, Sees Extraordinary Sales Success at CVS; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 07/05/2018 – CVS TO BUY FRED’S ENTRUSTRX FOR $40M PLUS INVENTORY VALUE; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Mgmt reported 103,204 shares. Atlanta L L C accumulated 0.16% or 260,043 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp invested in 198,057 shares. Sun Life invested in 0.02% or 708 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 6,582 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs invested in 0.15% or 18,576 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Company stated it has 16,657 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc reported 2,942 shares. 142,573 were reported by Proshare Lc. Ca reported 0.14% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Millennium Ltd Liability stated it has 865,023 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP invested in 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence Capital Management invested in 0.24% or 10,749 shares. 900 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company. 29,454 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advsr.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 768 shares to 32,422 shares, valued at $3.18B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.59 million activity.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares.

