Laffer Investments Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $2.29 Million; Valuation Declined; Old Republic International Raised Holding in Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 6 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,017 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387.90M, down from 1,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 2.97 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 09/05/2018 – FUTURE JETLINER COMPETITORS ARE COMING: BOEING CHIEF; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS STILL WORKING TO OPEN NEW CHINA COMPLETION CENTRE BY END-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS SOMEONE FOUND PART FROM SOUTHWEST AIRCRAFT 70 MILES (113 KM) NORTH OF PHILADELPHIA AIRPORT; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO ENCOURAGED BY US-CHINA DIALOGUE ON TARIFFS; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 14/05/2018 – BOEING – MOA WILL ENABLE CO TO USE ASSEMBRIX SOFTWARE TO MANAGE & PROTECT IP SHARED WITH VENDORS DURING DESIGN AND MANUFACTURING; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Global Services Revenue $3.94 Billion

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 117,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.58 million, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 960,119 shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 19/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises 2018 View To Sales $4.3B-$4.4B; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 EPS $2.65 to $2.85; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners Buys 2.3% Position in Leggett & Platt; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 16/03/2018 – VP Douglas Gifts 100 Of Leggett & Platt Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Company Asset Management Us accumulated 171,833 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,565 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,118 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Management Inc invested 0.91% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Butensky And Cohen Finance Security has 1.64% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,929 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 0.12% or 1,825 shares. The Korea-based Pension Ser has invested 0.79% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Raymond James Financial Services Inc owns 241,163 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated reported 29,542 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 27,700 shares stake. Sarl reported 7,910 shares. Archford Capital Strategies holds 1.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,952 shares. 3,257 were reported by Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Com. Zacks Investment Mngmt stated it has 31,245 shares. Sandhill Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 2,401 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing 737 Production Choked – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Predictable Stocks Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Alaska Airlines Isn’t Worried About the Boeing 737 MAX – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1,332 shares to 63,747 shares, valued at $2.00 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interdigital Inc by 43 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,745 shares, and has risen its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag London/Voya.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leggett & Platt: A Dividend Aristocrat Set To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Leggett & Platt Announces 2Q 2019 Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Leggett & Platt, Mueller Industries, and Evolus Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Leggett & Platt declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks won’t bottom until panic gets more extreme, BofA’s Stephen Suttmeier suggests – CNBC” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs reported 0.25% stake. Advisory Networks Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 6,900 shares. Moreover, Dt Invest Ptnrs Lc has 0.33% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 5,854 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada invested in 313,296 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc has 0.02% invested in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 874,755 shares. State Street holds 14.02M shares. Silvercrest Asset Gru Ltd reported 807,178 shares. 26,807 are owned by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) for 28,600 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% or 10,252 shares. Qs Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Csat Advisory Lp reported 1,121 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory Inc reported 3.05M shares.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares to 545,400 shares, valued at $23.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).