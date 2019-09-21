Laffer Investments Cut Valero Energy (VLO) Stake by $2.38 Billion; Share Value Declined; Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Market Value Rose While Forest Hill Capital Increased Position

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 27,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 7,325 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $627.09M, down from 35,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.85. About 3.34 million shares traded or 0.43% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Valero Benicia Refinery – 04/18/2018 04:02 AM; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy First-Quarter Profit Jumps 54%, Beats Analyst Expectations; 26/04/2018 – VALERO CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 14/05/2018 – VALERO BUYS PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU; 22/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 09/05/2018 – Valero Reports Power Outage at Texas City Refinery; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 969,552 shares traded or 84.28% up from the average. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 06/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Executives Recognized Among Top Business Leaders in North Texas; 01/05/2018 – HilltopSecurities Appoints New Chief Information Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH); 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: New Business Focuses on Non-Control Investments; 11/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Partners with BIG Blockchain Intelligence Group; 29/03/2018 – Hilltop Holdings: Investment in AFN LLC Was Completed in December

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.73 EPS, down 13.93% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $716.91M for 11.97 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.57% EPS growth.

