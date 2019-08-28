Laffer Investments Cut Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake as Market Value Rose; Front Barnett Associates Upped Allstate (ALL) Stake

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 501,015 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 17/05/2018 – Allstate Announces April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock lssuances; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 17/05/2018 – Allstate APril 2018 Catastrophe Losses Totaled 10 Events; 17/05/2018 – Allstate April 2018 Catastrophe Loss Estimate $211 Million Pretax; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1,937 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374.46M, down from 2,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $220.9. About 1.72M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 23/03/2018 – U.S. withdraws from wind energy power line project; 26/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $171 FROM $170; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 768 shares to 32,422 shares, valued at $3.18 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06B for 24.99 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04 million and $620.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 10,014 shares to 68,497 shares, valued at $12.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,205 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).