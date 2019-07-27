Laffer Investments Cut Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Position By $3.84 Million; Garrison Capital (GARS) SI Decreased By 12.75%

Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) had a decrease of 12.75% in short interest. GARS’s SI was 44,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.75% from 51,000 shares previously. With 22,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Garrison Capital Inc (NASDAQ:GARS)’s short sellers to cover GARS’s short positions. It closed at $7.06 lastly. It is down 17.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GARS News: 17/04/2018 – Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.23; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Garrison Funding 2018-1 L.P. Nts Rtgs; 06/03/2018 Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Distribution of $0.28 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year; 24/05/2018 – Former President of Arm Holdings, Tudor Brown, to Join Board of Garrison Technology; 06/03/2018 – Garrison Capital 4Q EPS 23c; 06/03/2018 – GARRISON CAPITAL INC QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.27; 10/05/2018 – Heninger Garrison Davis, LLC Files Class Action Against the United States Patent and Trademark Office For “Taking”; 10/05/2018 – Metalla Announces Friendly Acquisition of Valgold and Royalty on the Garrison Project; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Roy Blunt: Blunt Statement on Confirmation of Timothy Garrison to Serve as U.S. Attorney for the Western District of

Laffer Investments decreased Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) stake by 0.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Laffer Investments sold 30 shares as Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI)’s stock rose 7.43%. The Laffer Investments holds 3,110 shares with $398.08M value, down from 3,140 last quarter. Crown Castle Intl Corp now has $54.29 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $130.58. About 2.02 million shares traded or 10.78% up from the average. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

More notable recent Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Garrison Capital Inc. (GARS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Garrison Capital Inc. Declares Second Quarter 2019 Distribution of $0.23 Per Share and Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Garrison Capital Inc. Schedules Earnings Release for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2019 Distribution of $0.23 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 Financial Results and Earnings Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Garrison Capital Inc. is a business development firm specializing in investments primarily in the debt and equity of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $113.31 million. It seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loans, ?one-stop? senior secured or ?unitranche? loans, subordinated or mezzanine loans, unsecured consumer loans and to a lesser extent, selected equity co-investments in middle-market companies, warrants and minority equity securities in United States middle-market companies. It currently has negative earnings. The fund focuses on consumer loans, capital market activities, traditional direct lending but at times may purchase loans in the secondary market or make special situation investments.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $441,465 activity. Westwood Matthew Joseph bought $37,440 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) on Monday, March 11. Chase Brian S also bought $88,946 worth of Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) on Friday, March 8. The insider Tansey Joseph Bertrand bought 23,716 shares worth $177,006. The insider MARTIN CECIL E JR bought $14,620. Shares for $56,323 were bought by Hahn Daniel on Wednesday, March 13. The insider Morea Joseph bought $37,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Garrison Capital Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 3.66 million shares or 4.33% less from 3.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions reported 0% stake. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 92,456 shares. Drw Secs Llc owns 417,780 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) for 23,675 shares. Caxton has 1.23M shares for 8.16% of their portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has 1,670 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Com has invested 0.01% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability invested in 850 shares. Moreover, Blair William And Company Il has 0% invested in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 43,000 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 78,882 shares. Rivernorth Ltd Liability has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS). Advisors Asset holds 273,355 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Crown Castle Intl (NYSE:CCI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Castle Intl had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, April 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research downgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Tuesday, February 12 to “Neutral” rating.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.60 million activity. MARTIN J LANDIS bought $2.26 million worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, April 24. $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) was bought by HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.43% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks has 185,640 shares. Amica Retiree Tru stated it has 1,902 shares. 45,000 were accumulated by Bp Plc. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 691,728 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Sageworth Trust holds 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 71 shares. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 264,418 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested 0.22% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Southport Management Ltd Com holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Limited Company invested in 16,229 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 19,104 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc holds 0.62% or 69,977 shares. 1,900 are held by Ledyard Savings Bank. 176,926 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans.