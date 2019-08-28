Laffer Investments Continues to Hold Stake in Dominion Res Va (D); Whetstone Capital Advisors Lifted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $4.03 Million as Share Price Declined

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 79 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.92 million, up from 4,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.82. About 1.13M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PLANS TO REDUCE PARENT-LEVEL DEBT WITH PROCEEDS OF FINANCING OF COVE POINT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PRESENTLY ENGAGED IN A REVIEW OF OPTIONS FOR DM; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – DOES NOT ANTICIPATE ANY REVENUE REDUCTIONS IN 2018 TO 2020 TIME PERIOD DUE TO FERC’S ACTIONS ON DOMINION ENERGY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 16.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc bought 2,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 16,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80 million, up from 13,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $1759. About 1.68 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/03/2018 – Amazon signs distribution deal with French retailer Casino; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 22/04/2018 – People think Amazon has the most positive impact on society out of any major tech company; 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 30/03/2018 – It will also be Amazon Prime; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon Postmates faces a challenge: Profitability seems a long way off, and rival DoorDash has a big investment from SoftBank

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Lc has 24,657 shares. Smith Salley & Assoc reported 159,698 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Liability Company owns 62,053 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc owns 35,744 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.14% or 341,022 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,227 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation owns 30,486 shares. Yorktown And invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Whitnell Comm holds 0.05% or 1,533 shares. 107,085 are held by Beacon Fincl Grp Inc. Korea Invest holds 0.19% or 560,329 shares. Interactive Financial Advisors stated it has 335 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability has 3,784 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 52,520 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Co (Trc) holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 17,216 shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp by 32 shares to 1,555 shares, valued at $1.94 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 42 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,199 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Corp New.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.