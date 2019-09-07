Laffer Investments Continues to Hold Stake in At&T (T); As Servicenow (NOW) Market Valuation Rose, Lone Pine Capital Has Trimmed by $230.31 Million Its Stake

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 936,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.49M, down from 2.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.29M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Laffer Investments increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 1,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 63,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 billion, up from 62,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 27.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’: memo; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Judge agrees with economist’s assessment of potential AT&T-Time Warner merger; 26/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by John Stephens at 46th Annual Cowen Conference on May 30; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Trump’s Attorney Michael Cohen (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.78 million for 365.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 1.30M shares to 1.96 million shares, valued at $310.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow +2.6% as Stifel turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Cloud company ServiceNow makes mobile push – MarketWatch” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Barrett Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 32,283 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Optimum Investment Advsr invested in 0.04% or 529 shares. Hl Fin Svcs has 7,228 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.24% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 0.79% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 184,075 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding reported 784,476 shares. Blair William Il stated it has 0.11% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). West Oak Capital Ltd Com invested in 165 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dsam (London) Limited invested in 63,280 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Llc accumulated 300 shares. Kemnay Advisory Service reported 60,350 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,586 shares. Crestwood Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 6.78% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing ATT (NYSE:T), The Stock That Dropped 18% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: Big Money Is Flowing In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Hot Stocks to Buy in September – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 140,122 were reported by Aull Monroe Invest. Wheatland Advisors owns 106,627 shares. 9,745 are owned by Ironsides Asset Advsr. Drexel Morgan Com invested in 58,534 shares. 52,570 were reported by Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 5.14 million shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability owns 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.78M shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 9,767 shares. Sol Co invested in 0.85% or 96,879 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability stated it has 7,439 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 16,612 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc reported 3.10 million shares. Loeb Prtn accumulated 2,245 shares. Penobscot Invest Mgmt Co has 0.71% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hartford Fincl Mngmt holds 42,423 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 80 shares to 2,135 shares, valued at $2.20 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Inc by 68 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,254 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).