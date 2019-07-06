Laffer Investments Continues to Hold Position in Dominion Res Va (D); Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Shareholder Harber Asset Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $10.03 Million

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 79 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.92M, up from 4,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.9. About 2.49 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Gets Georgia Public Service Commission OK to Buy Scana; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc sold 358,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 308,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76M, down from 666,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.17 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 02/04/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR EXITED ZAYO, MIC, THS, LOGM, CLNS IN 1Q: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) shares.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company Pfd by 76 shares to 2,092 shares, valued at $2.71 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley Pfd Perpetual by 202 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,604 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp.

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Luxfer Holdings Plc by 28,829 shares to 262,100 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingles Mkts Inc (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Pdf Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PDFS).

