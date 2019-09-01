Laffer Investments Boosted Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) Holding by $32.87 Million; Valuation Declined; Us Bancorp De Has Trimmed Its Position in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) by $2.40 Million as Share Value Declined

Us Bancorp De decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 68.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De sold 20,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 9,068 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 29,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 2.69 million shares traded or 33.54% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 10/05/2018 – Common Sense: With Steve Wynn Gone, `Queen of Las Vegas’ Does Boardroom Battle; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN REQUESTS BOARD REOPEN WINDOW TO NOMINATE DIRECTORS; 22/03/2018 – GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT, WYNN RESORTS LIMITED ANNOUNCE INVESTMENT; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Seeks to Overhaul Wynn Resorts Board–Update; 09/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to pay $2.6bn to settle lawsuit with Japan’s Universal; 07/05/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS GAMING: WYNN NO LONGER BE CONSIDERED A QUALIFIER; 02/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Wynn Resorts is Using List to Communicate With and Solicit Shareholders for Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts 17.2% Owned by Hedge Funds; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Doesn’t Plan to Nominate Anyone ‘Closely Associated’ With Her, ‘Personally or Professionally’; 28/03/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Northern Pass, Wynn and Fuel

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (LYB) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 6,887 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $579.06 million, up from 6,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.72 million shares traded or 64.45% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: WYNN, TSN – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, CERN – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macau casino revenue falls sharply – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WYNN Crosses Above 3% Yield Territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

