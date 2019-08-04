Laffer Investments Boosted Its Position in Dominion Res Va (D) as Market Value Declined; Macrogenics (MGNX) Holder Dafna Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 28,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.24% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 78,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $681.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 335,256 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 28.01% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.01% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS INC – ANTICIPATE TWO OF CO’S ONCOLOGY PRODUCT CANDIDATES WILL MOVE INTO CLINICAL PIPELINE THIS YEAR; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 07/05/2018 – MACROGENICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.34, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.07; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 79 shares as the company's stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 4,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $380.92 million, up from 4,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09M shares traded or 5.44% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. The insider BENNETT JAMES A bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 514 shares to 1,937 shares, valued at $374.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Currency Hedged Msci Ger Etf (HEWG) by 1,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,238 shares, and cut its stake in Belden Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company owns 3,818 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. S R Schill Assocs has invested 0.48% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Utah Retirement holds 143,388 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc owns 4,740 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc holds 0.02% or 400 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.14% or 31,180 shares. 96 are owned by Department Mb Comml Bank N A. Private Trust Na accumulated 5,949 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Verition Fund Mgmt reported 225,216 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 27,773 are held by Lmr Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Lp has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Colonial Trust owns 61,385 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 5,528 shares. Moreover, Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,967 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has 45,264 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $258,567 activity. Spitznagel Thomas also sold $53,100 worth of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) on Wednesday, February 6. Fust Matthew K had sold 6,924 shares worth $203,427 on Wednesday, February 6.