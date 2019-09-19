Laffer Investments Boosted Its Dominion Res Va (D) Stake; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Has Lifted Position by $2.35 Million

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 47.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 25,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 80,266 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, up from 54,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $105.11. About 210,781 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va (D) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 284 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 5,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $406.16 million, up from 4,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Dominion Res Inc Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $80.19. About 160,782 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 10%/Year Through 2019; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $116.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30,644 shares to 6,286 shares, valued at $721.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent by 117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,888 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Investment Grade (LQD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.