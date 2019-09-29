Laffer Investments Boosted Ares Capital (ARCC) Position by $15.46 Million; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Lowered Paychex (PAYX) Stake by $568,752

Laffer Investments increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 862 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 37,945 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $680.73M, up from 37,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.76. About 1.61M shares traded or 5.26% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q EPS 57c; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Nts Prelim Rtg; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ares EIF tweaks management team; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56 million, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.13M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acg Wealth invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Confluence Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.65M shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank owns 161,719 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). The California-based Churchill Corp has invested 0.47% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 57,227 shares. 2,900 were reported by Price Mngmt. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas reported 0.05% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Godsey Gibb Assoc reported 181,784 shares. Hendershot Invs holds 1.13% or 41,978 shares. Chesley Taft Assoc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Associated Banc holds 0.02% or 4,146 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 47,550 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Puzo Michael J accumulated 0.12% or 3,900 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $444.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 13,059 shares to 130,955 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.54 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paychex: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Paychex, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PAYX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$83.80, Is It Time To Put Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Paychex (PAYX) Completes Oasis Outsourcing Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Reaction History: PAYCHEX INC, 33.3% Follow-Through Indicator, 2.1% Sensitive – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 â€˜Aâ€™-Rated High-Yielding Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ares Capital’s Dividend Sustainability Through The First Half Of 2020 (Includes Special Periodic Dividend Projection) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Top BDC Pick Yields 9.2%, Dividend Hike And ‘Special Dividends’ From Ares Capital – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Tier Internally Managed BDCs Vs. Ares The Giant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atria Ltd Com reported 4,470 shares. 287,150 were accumulated by Advantage. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Hanson Mcclain invested in 499 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 247,537 shares. Private Tru Na has 20,018 shares. Baltimore has invested 1.86% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pinnacle Fincl Partners stated it has 24,637 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp invested in 306,789 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Limited invested in 2.51% or 372,305 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Raymond James Fin Svcs Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 337,839 shares. Cipher Lp owns 0.33% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 220,004 shares. Shanda Asset Management Hldgs Ltd accumulated 0.34% or 103,030 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 6,000 shares.

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $239,023 activity. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $81,045 was made by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10. The insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $116.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent by 117 shares to 10,888 shares, valued at $265.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nustar Logistics Lp (NYSE:NSS) by 93 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,408 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Investment Grade (LQD).