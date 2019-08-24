Lafayette Investments Upped Its Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) Stake; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Share Price Rose While Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 45,805 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 40,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Holding Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 08/05/2018 – Disney CEO Bob Iger: Confident deal with Fox will close; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 30/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS TRUMP IS NOT DEFENDING COMEDIAN ROSEANNE BARR’S COMMENTS BUT POINTING OUT ALLEGED MEDIA BIAS; 29/05/2018 – The Disney-produced “Solo: A Star Wars Story” delivered a franchise-low $83.3 million in North American ticket sales over three days; 30/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17M, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 531,189 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM PARIS: CONSTELLIUM TO EXPAND OPS IN DECIN, CZECH; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Cap Management invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 105,205 shares. Bp Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 252,139 shares. Randolph invested in 3.91% or 179,820 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt owns 15,815 shares. Hartline Invest Corp holds 0.93% or 32,091 shares. 112,572 were reported by Forbes J M & Llp. Cypress Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mathes Inc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,650 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Management invested in 0.03% or 19,067 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 25,684 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. South Dakota Inv Council has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited has invested 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Fca Corp Tx invested in 0.32% or 7,347 shares.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.30M for 9.93 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

