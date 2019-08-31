Lafayette Investments Upped Its Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) Position; Rite Aid (RAD)’s Sentiment Is 0.61

Rite Aid Corp (RAD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 60 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 98 reduced and sold stock positions in Rite Aid Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 504.20 million shares, up from 479.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rite Aid Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 57 Increased: 43 New Position: 17.

Lafayette Investments Inc increased Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) stake by 93.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafayette Investments Inc acquired 75,785 shares as Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH)'s stock declined 14.76%. The Lafayette Investments Inc holds 156,439 shares with $8.60 million value, up from 80,654 last quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line Shs now has $10.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 1.67 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $0.07 EPS, up 135.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. RAD’s profit will be $3.77 million for 23.07 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Rite Aid Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $347.59 million. The firm operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.

Highfields Capital Management Lp holds 2.66% of its portfolio in Rite Aid Corporation for 30.53 million shares. Cumberland Advisors Inc owns 923,000 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp has 0.15% invested in the company for 25.06 million shares. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.13% in the stock. Private Management Group Inc, a California-based fund reported 3.88 million shares.

The stock increased 12.15% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 3.83M shares traded or 49.48% up from the average. Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has declined 82.22% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.22% the S&P500.



Among 9 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line has $7700 highest and $58 lowest target. $66’s average target is 30.05% above currents $50.75 stock price. Norwegian Cruise Line had 15 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, March 4 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, August 9 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, August 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Friday, May 10. On Friday, May 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Friday, May 10. SunTrust maintained Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) rating on Friday, August 9. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $7200 target.