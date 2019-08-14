Lafayette Investments Trimmed Its Position in Alleghany (Y) by $1.03 Million; Clark Capital Management Group Decreased Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position by $17.27 Million

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 98.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 92,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 1,720 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $321,000, down from 94,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $173.48. About 298,644 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63 million, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $744.65. About 14,748 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Investment Income $124.1 Million; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Rev $1.59B; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $11.04 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – CapSpecialty® Introduces DragonX™

Since May 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $992,885 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold Y shares while 97 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 11.66 million shares or 24.34% less from 15.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.01% or 4,908 shares. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking has 0.04% invested in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.14% or 37,500 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 34,635 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability reported 7,693 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Company invested in 53,672 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia accumulated 0.01% or 1,999 shares. Ar Asset Management Incorporated invested in 1,594 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 56,229 shares. Geode Ltd holds 0.02% or 154,551 shares. Systematic Fincl Mngmt Lp reported 1,210 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.31% in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1,574 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 17 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y).

More notable recent Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boise Cascade +6% post Q2 mixed results – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Macy’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive July NPW rises 12% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Snap-on’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Relic: The Cheapest It’s Been In Years – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $271.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,649 shares to 18,571 shares, valued at $3.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryanair Hldgs Plc Sponsored Ad by 5,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Holding Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allen Inv Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,589 shares. Cs Mckee LP has 84,750 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 58,962 shares. Security Natl Company has 0.22% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,635 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited invested in 187,275 shares. Moreover, Counsel Limited Liability Company New York has 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Artemis Investment Management Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 291,799 shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 72,025 were reported by Scout Investments Incorporated. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 796,414 shares. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt accumulated 34,722 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Kcm Advsr Ltd stated it has 2,175 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 5,111 are held by Dearborn Prns Ltd Com. Symphony Asset Mngmt Lc holds 3,884 shares. 14,870 were accumulated by Wexford Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $726.99M for 15.71 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.