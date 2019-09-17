Lafayette Investments Trimmed Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) as Share Value Rose; Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined While Trust Company Of Virginia Raised Position

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 105.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 121,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 236,568 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71 million, up from 114,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 2.01M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 20,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 108,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15 million, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.75. About 12.56M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO REACHES PACT IN PRINCIPLE TO RESOLVE CONSOLIDATED S; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 10/05/2018 – S&P REVISES WELLS FARGO BANK NORTHWEST NA TO RATING ‘NR’ FROM ‘A+’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 26/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S 401(K) PRACTICES PROBED BY LABOR DEPARTMENT – WSJ, CITING; 04/05/2018 – JUST IN: Wells Fargo reaches agreement in principle to resolve securities fraud class action suit, will pay $480M as part of the settlement; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $282.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,402 shares to 4,657 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.24 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $771.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 53,377 shares to 8,786 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 14,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,876 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).