Lafayette Investments Stake in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) Has Cut by $1.20 Million; United Rentals (URI) Shareholder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Upped Stake by $1.65 Million as Share Price Declined

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75M, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $117.85. About 1.29M shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 14/05/2018 – United Rentals at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Governor Raimondo Wishes Luck to URI and PC; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 16,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 125,178 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, down from 141,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 2.59 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11 million and $271.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5,568 shares to 80,056 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Holding Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Grp Inc New Com.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $39,326 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9.11M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Prudential has invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 525,873 shares. 21,961 are owned by Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 87,120 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 650,049 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) or 124,374 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 5,031 shares. Willow Creek Wealth reported 3,572 shares stake. Fmr Lc invested in 4.85 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. 6,000 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life Co. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 1,465 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd reported 12,118 shares stake. 5,166 were reported by Oppenheimer And. Whittier Co holds 0.11% or 52,095 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $745.12M for 15.71 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 203,027 shares. Andra Ap reported 41,200 shares. 4,200 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Oakworth Capital Incorporated invested in 0% or 100 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.28% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Allstate Corporation reported 12,431 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 32,570 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 4,100 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 24,250 shares. 2,000 were accumulated by Gamble Jones Invest Counsel. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 6,893 shares. Virtu Limited Co invested in 3,798 shares. Restructuring Cap Assocs Lp reported 90,000 shares or 8.94% of all its holdings. Paloma Mngmt holds 0.02% or 7,624 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 26,734 shares.

