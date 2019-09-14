Lafayette Investments Lowered Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $947,191; International Speedway (ISCA) Share Price Rose While Paradice Investment Management Trimmed Holding

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 20,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 108,776 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, down from 128,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.52 million shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Expects Fed Asset Cap to Continue Into Early 2019; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Scandals Hurt Its Retirement Business — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – THE WALKING COMPANY HOLDINGS – WELLS FARGO BANK PROVIDING $50 MLN IN DIP/EXIT FINANCING TO SUPPORT OPS; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 632,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.22 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 71,500 shares traded. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 16/05/2018 – International Speedway Corp – For Enterprising Investors; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SETS FY DIVIDEND OF $0.47/SHR; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 12/04/2018 – International Speedway Raises Dividend to 47c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Liberty Cap Management has 0.22% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,165 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.42% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 12,329 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Secs Limited Com. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Oh reported 21,462 shares. Logan Management Inc accumulated 1.02% or 364,914 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc reported 151,854 shares. Clark Estates Ny has invested 3.78% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 17.12M shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Commerce has 0.36% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc has 0.18% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 688,599 shares. Klingenstein Fields Company Limited Liability invested in 27,560 shares. Burns J W And Company New York holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 4,769 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.06% or 3.49M shares. Moreover, Intl Investors has 1.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chemung Canal Trust accumulated 12,897 shares.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Something To Build On – Seeking Alpha” published on April 13, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Homeownership in Dallas-Fort Worth to Get $6.6 Million Boost – CSRwire.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. Wells Fargo – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 10.28 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Lafayette Investments Inc, which manages about $370.11M and $282.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,402 shares to 4,657 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Paradice Investment Management Llc, which manages about $705.02M and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 614,372 shares to 5.01M shares, valued at $83.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avanos Med Inc by 301,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO).

More notable recent International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Sends International Speedway, Speedway Motorsports To The Pit – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ: ISCA) on Behalf of International Speedway Shareholders and Encourages International Speedway Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “International Speedway Corporation Announces Officer Resignation Nasdaq:ISCA – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Speedway Better Get Acquired – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.