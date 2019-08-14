Lafayette Investments Lowered Markel Com (MKL) Stake by $1.02 Million; Share Value Rose; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Wendell David Associates Lowered Its Position

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 3,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 206,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.00M, down from 209,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $166.04. About 78,017 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Unemployment in Threes Is Rarified and Risky Territory, as Economy Threatens to Overheat; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp Com (MKL) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 19,982 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.91 million, down from 21,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $10.96 during the last trading session, reaching $1137.1. About 1,288 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms; 24/04/2018 – Markel Swings to Loss After Accounting Change, Special Item; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $398,556 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $103,500 was bought by Lewis Lemuel E.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) and Encourages Markel Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 05, 2019.

