Lafayette Investments Increases Holding in T Rowe Price Group (TROW); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Grisanti Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding as Share Price Rose

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 27,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 65,917 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, down from 93,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 09/05/2018 – CMO Today: Disney Upbeat on Fox Deal; Facebook Management Reshuffle; Google I/O Announcements; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-21st Century Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 5,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% . The institutional investor held 80,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.02M, up from 74,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in T Rowe Price Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $110.62. About 789,242 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 3.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Net $453.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ T Rowe Price Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TROW); 02/04/2018 – T. Rowe Price: Gig Economy Workers Pay More Attention To Their Money; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.5% Position in Endocyte; 26/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Stockholders Elect All 12 Board Nominees; 03/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price Head Of Fixed Income Ted Wiese To Step Down At Year-End, Retire From Firm Next May; Veteran Portfolio Manager And; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY 150 POSITIONS IN TAMPA OFFICE WILL NOT BE REPLACED; 27/03/2018 – T. ROWE’S LEVENSON: U.S. EARNINGS GROWTH WON’T BE AS STRONG; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm Holder T. Rowe Price Said to Have Voted Broadcom Slate

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62,508 shares to 95,608 shares, valued at $5.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.94B for 31.77 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

