Lafayette Investments Increases Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT); Atmos Energy (ATO) Holder Bahl & Gaynor Has Increased Holding by $14.81 Million as Share Price Rose

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 106.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 2,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 4,657 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, up from 2,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $5.02 during the last trading session, reaching $387.9. About 510,334 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 26/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines say new CH-53K helicopter programme on track; 08/03/2018 – A new contract for more F-35 fighter jets will take time, given the focus on cost, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson tells CNBC; 11/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Pentagon Stops Accepting F-35 Jets From Lockheed Over Repair Cost Dispute; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $3.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 13/04/2018 – Pentagon hires software guru, will focus on F-35 jet; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 13/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $1.46B Not-to-Exceed Modification to Previously Awarded Advance Acquisition Contract From U.S. Navy; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO PREDICTS 3%-5% REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2019-2024; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-LOCKHEED MARTIN LMT.N AND PENTAGON END DISPUTE OVER F-35 JET DELIVERIES, PENTAGON RESUMES ACCEPTING F-35 DELIVERIES – U.S. OFFICIAL

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 240.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 141,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 199,591 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.07 million, up from 58,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $113.5. About 367,317 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 1,495 shares. Private Trust Com Na invested in 0.39% or 5,385 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 0.35% or 3.35 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Oakworth Cap stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Alley Co Llc has invested 2.85% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 2.3% or 8,736 shares. Bb&T reported 25,691 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 8,818 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Llc owns 10,903 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Yhb Invest invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Whittier Tru Company has 8,574 shares. Moreover, Indiana Trust Invest Management has 0.17% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Sigma Planning holds 0.29% or 15,593 shares in its portfolio. Trustco Bank & Trust Corp N Y reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Lockheed Martin picks Alabama for 272-job hypersonics project – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “7 things to know today and 2 Orlando-area firms hit stock milestones this week – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. clears F-35 jet sale to Poland – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $13.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13,292 shares to 28,089 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 8,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 208,841 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Sp Adr (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Atmos Energy Set to Join S&P 500; Spire to Join S&P MidCap 400; NorthStar Realty Europe to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy to develop salt dome storage in east Texas – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About Cars.com Inc.’s (NYSE:CARS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Share Price Has Gained 140%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.