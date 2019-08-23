Lafayette Investments Increased Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) Position By $543,900; Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Sentiment Is 0.81

Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.67, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 73 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 90 sold and reduced their stock positions in Corcept Therapeutics Inc. The funds in our database now have: 84.26 million shares, down from 88.46 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Corcept Therapeutics Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 63 Increased: 47 New Position: 26.

Lafayette Investments Inc increased Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS) stake by 11.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lafayette Investments Inc acquired 4,900 shares as Walt Disney Holding Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Lafayette Investments Inc holds 45,805 shares with $5.09M value, up from 40,905 last quarter. Walt Disney Holding Co now has $245.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Activist Investor TCI Has Built Roughly $3 Billion Stake in 21st Century Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 09/04/2018 – Solo: A Star Wars Story Product Lands at Retail; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’

Ingalls & Snyder Llc holds 4.68% of its portfolio in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated for 8.37 million shares. Tanaka Capital Management Inc owns 79,574 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Consonance Capital Management Lp has 2.78% invested in the company for 3.75 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 1.62% in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 193,694 shares.

More notable recent Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Corcept’s (CORT) Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corcept Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Corcept (CORT) Down 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Corcept Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results, Provide Corporate Update and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CORT) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $12.76. About 269,796 shares traded. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 08/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics 1Q EPS 14c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 16/05/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Announces Presentations at the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists 27th Annual Congress; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 21; 14/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $275 MLN TO $300 MLN; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. It offers Korlym tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. It has a 20.25 P/E ratio. The firm is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamel Associates Inc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 548,653 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 2,149 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt stated it has 55,252 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability accumulated 0.8% or 218,679 shares. Strategic Ltd Llc has invested 0.63% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Trading Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.58% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 6,733 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heathbridge Capital Mgmt stated it has 5.59% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.37% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 823,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Interocean Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 2.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Vigilant Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2,419 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.66% above currents $136.08 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of DIS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, April 12. Citigroup maintained the shares of DIS in report on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $16800 target.