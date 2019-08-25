Lafayette Investments Increased Its Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) Stake by $4.09 Million as Stock Price Declined; Montgomery Investment Management Has Decreased Mdu Res Group (MDU) Position as Stock Rose

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs (NCLH) by 93.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 75,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 156,439 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.60M, up from 80,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $49.72. About 2.83M shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD NCLH.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 25/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.70; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Rev $1.29B; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint

Montgomery Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 15.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc sold 24,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% . The institutional investor held 133,946 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 158,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.28. About 1.20M shares traded or 10.52% up from the average. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 5.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MDU News: 23/03/2018 – MDU Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q EPS CONT OPS 22C; 02/05/2018 – MDU RESOURCES 1Q OPER REV. $976.3M; 23/04/2018 – MDU Resources Group Acquires Operations Of Teevin & Fischer Quarry, LLC; 03/04/2018 – MDU Resources Announces Webcast of Analyst Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2018 EPS; 23/04/2018 – MDU RESOURCES GROUP BUYS OPS OF TEEVIN & FISCHER QUARRY,; 20/04/2018 – DJ MDU Resources Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDU)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92M and $224.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 17,800 shares to 36,035 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.